Police mum on C.B.S. sudden deaths, say incident was 'isolated' and tragic

Many within the Town of Conception Bay South are mourning the sudden deaths of two residents in the Upper Gullies area of town.

Police have not released any new information Monday, but told reporters the incident is considered "isolated" and said it is a tragedy.

The bodies were found at a home on Roberts Road North on Saturday afternoon. Police are not releasing their identities, but said they are a man and woman in their 50s and there is no concern for public safety.

Sources tell CBC News one of the deceased was a longtime employee of the Town of Conception Bay South.

Mayor Terry French said the loss is being felt within the various communities that make up his town.

"The ripple effect runs throughout our town," said Mayor Terry French. "We feel for everybody involved."

Grief counsellors are being made available to each of the town's 200 employees.

"If you can do anything through Christmas, reach out to your neighbours," French said. "And help out where you can."

RNC Const. James Cadigan

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary spoke to reporters Monday, but didn't release any new details on what led to two bodies being found at a Conception Bay South home on Saturday.

Police say the cause of the deaths is still being investigated by the province's chief medical examiner.

RNC Const. James Cadigan wouldn't comment on the relationship between the two people. The RNC's major crime and forensic divisions are leading the investigation.

