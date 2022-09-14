RNC arrests 2 in connection to violent St. John's home invasions

Two violent home invasions took place on Beaumont Street and Maunder's Lane in St. John's on Monday. Two people have been arrested in connection to both incidents. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it has made two arrests connected to two violent home invasions that happened in St. John's Monday evening.

Two men, a 31-year-old and a 32-year-old, are facing a long list of charges, including breaking and entering, home invasion, robbery, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, fraud and uttering threats.

Const. James Cadigan, the RNC's media relations officer, said Wednesday the pair have been held in custody to appear in provincial court later Wednesday.

A third suspect, believed to be present during the second home invasion, is still at large, said Cadigan. The two men arrested overnight are believed to have been at both homes, he said.

"At this time we continue to seek information on that individual, and the investigation is ongoing," he said.

On Tuesday, the RNC said three people were at large in relation to the invasions, which sent one man to hospital after a stabbing. As of Tuesday, the man was in serious condition. Cadigan didn't have an update on his condition Wednesday.

The first incident took place on Beaumont Street in the city's centre just before 8 p.m. on Monday. Shortly after, around 8:15 p.m., a second violent invasion happened on Maunder's Lane in the city's east end.

Police found a stolen vehicle from the Beamount Street home near Coaker's Meadow Park — a short distance from Maunder's Lane.

Cadigan said Wednesday there's no evidence the people whose homes were invaded knew the accused.

"There's no association or link between the victims and the accused here," he said.

Cadigan said police are continuing to collect evidence, including video, and gathering tips from the public.

"Our officers are on the ground and utilizing all of their investigative techniques to further investigate this event," he said.

