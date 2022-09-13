RNC investigating 2 violent home invasions in St. John's

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary on Tuesday released these images taken in the Beaumont Street area of St. John's of who they say are suspects in a home invasion Monday night. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary released more details on what it's calling two random home invasions that happened Monday evening in St. John's.

The first, according to an RNC media release sent just after midnight, happened around 7:50 p.m. at a home on Beaumont Street.

Const. James Cadigan, the RNC's media relations officers, told reporters Tuesday morning two young men are alleged to have knocked on the home's door and forced their way in. There were two people home at the time, a man and a woman.

The man was stabbed and is in serious condition, Cadigan said.

The two suspects left with the homeowner's vehicle — a 2012 grey Honda Civic — which was found around 3 a.m. in the Coaker's Meadow Park area.

The second home invasion happened a short time later, around 8:15 p.m. on Maunder's Lane, which is a short distance from Coaker's Meadow Park.

In that incident, Cadigan said, three young men forced their way inside the home. The occupants were 88 and 90 years old.

Cadigan said they were also injured and cash and jewlery were stolen. In the earlier media release, the RNC said they were taken to hospital.

"We have obtained descriptors of suspects who were seen on Beaumont Street," said Cadigan, noting it's only two of the three suspects police are searching for.

One was wearing a dark, parka-style jacket with a light hooded sweater and a ball cap with jeans. The other suspect was also wearing a dark jacket with a ball cap with a blue hooded sweater and khaki pants.

Const. James Cadigan, the RNC's media relations officer, says there are three suspects involved in the two home invasions in St. John's. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Cadigan warns the public to lock all doors and not answer them if the person outside is unrecognizable. He said the suspects were carrying a weapon.

"If someone comes to your door that you don't recognize or you can't see them, we're asking that you do not open your door at this time," he said.

"The RNC has deployed significant resources to effect an investigation into these events."

Cadigan said the RNC is investigating three crime scenes, which includes where the Honda Civic was found, and is seeking information or video footage that may assist the police force in its effort. The RNC is also asking the public to report any suspicious activity immediately.

Anyone with information to assist in the investigation can contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

