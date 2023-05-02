25-year-old man's death in downtown St. John's was a homicide: RNC

Police are now officially looking for the person or persons responsible for killing a 25-year-old man found on the ground near Sebastian Court in downtown St. John's.

The death was ruled a homicide Tuesday, after police consulted with a coroner from the province's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has not released the victim's identity or cause of death.

In a press release issued before noon Tuesday, the RNC said there have been no arrests yet but a case management team has been assembled by the criminal investigation division.

The man was found on the ground near the public housing units at Sebastian Court, next to city hall, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The officers who found the man realized he was severely injured and called for an ambulance. He was taken by paramedics to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Investigators are seeking any information, witnesses or video footage in the area of downtown St. John's surrounding Sebastian Court from midnight to 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 30," the RNC said in the press release.

"The events leading to this homicide are not believed to be random."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador