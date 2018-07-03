New
Police nab driver doing 160 km/h on Outer Ring Road
Now, he will have to find another way to get around for a few days.
RNC stopped the man Monday night
Police say a 32-year-old man was doing anything but the speed limit on Monday — pulling him over for driving 160km/h on the Outer Ring Road.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was conducting radar operations and the man was stopped near Team Gushue Highway in St John's shortly before 9 p.m.
As a result, the man was charged with exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 51 km/h.
His driver's licence has been suspended for three days and his vehicle was seized.
