Police nab driver doing 160 km/h on Outer Ring Road
Now, he will have to find another way to get around for a few days.

RNC stopped the man Monday night

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was conducting radar operations along the Outer Ring Road Monday. (CBC)

Police say a 32-year-old man was doing anything but the speed limit on Monday — pulling him over for driving 160km/h on the Outer Ring Road.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was conducting radar operations and the man was stopped near Team Gushue Highway in St John's shortly before 9 p.m.

As a result, the man was charged with exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 51 km/h.

His driver's licence has been suspended  for three days and his vehicle was seized.

