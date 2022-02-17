RNC says police seized 'ghost guns' for the first time in N.L.
Police believe it's the first time 3D printers were used to make firearms
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it's seized 85 guns and an assortment of gun parts manufactured with a 3D printer — what police are calling a first in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Investigators on Thursday showed off two long tables filled with firearms, silencers and knuckles, as well as multiple 3D printers, which police say were being used to manufacture firearm parts.
A 40 year-old Torbay man has been charged with more than 140 firearms-related offences in connection to the seizure, including possession of firearms and the manufacturing and trafficking of weapons.
"This is organized crime," Insp. Colin McNeil told reporters at RNC headquarters in St. John's.
"We are concerned about organized crime in this province and we are implementing solutions to combat it in a very active manner."
The RNC said it began the investigation back in October 2020 and, last Friday, more than 30 officers were involved in executing search warrants at two separate homes.
Police seized 85 firearms, two of which are restricted and nine of which are prohibited.
One bulletproof vest was taken as evidence, as well as 3D-printed brass knuckles and an assortment of ammunition.
"It is a significant seizure," he said. "This is the first seizure of its kind in this province that we are aware of."
McNeil said a third search warrant in Pouch Cove was being carried out on Thursday.
Multiple times during the news conference McNeil referred to three 3D printers allegedly found at the two homes, which aren't illegal to own. However, what was allegedly being made with them is against the law to possess: the guns' receivers, barrels, slides and even multiple silencers on display Thursday.
"These components that were manufactured by an individual and potentially can make it to the streets. That, to me, is concerning," McNeil said.
3D-printed firearms are also known as "ghost guns": weapons manufactured without serial numbers and other identifying markings that would allow them to be tracked.
At this point the RNC wouldn't say whether or not the 3D-printed gun parts uncovered last week have been involved in previous crimes.
But McNeil said that's a question police are looking to find an answer to.
"This person has been charged with manufacturing firearms. It's not something you can buy at a local firearms store," he said.
"They are prohibited. They are certainly intended for organized crime groups."
