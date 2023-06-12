1 man dead, RNC officer injured in police shooting

Newfoundland and Labrador's police oversight body said Monday that a civilian has died after a police shooting involving the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

The Serious Incident Response Team is investigating an "officer-involved shooting" on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John's at the site of several commercial and government offices.

A civilian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene after the shooting. The officer involved was injured, SIRT said, but has since been released from hospital.

The shooting happened at 10:50 a.m. NT, but the circumstances of the person's death have not been released.

"As we are still in the process of locating and notifying the family of the deceased, we cannot release any further information at this time," SIRT director Mike King wrote in an email.

RNC officers were seen inside the Regatta Plaza employment centre on Elizabeth Avenue on Monday afternoon. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Const. James Cadigan, a media officer with the RNC, told CBC News the force can't comment on the shooting now that SIRT has begun its investigation.

A release from the provincial government said its employment centre at the Regatta Plaza is closed due to a SIRT investigation, and directed clients to its Duckworth Street location.

Serious incidents are those involving serious injury, death, sexual offence, domestic violence or any matter of significant public interest arising from the actions of a police officer in Newfoundland and Labrador.

