RNC ask public to identify man involved in alleged downtown St. John's stabbing

Police are asking for the public's help to get to the bottom of an aggravated assault in downtown St. John's that sent one man to hospital last weekend.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a call of a disturbance at the corner of George Street and Adelaide Street at 3:55 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.

One of the men involved suffered serious injuries and is still in hospital.

Two other men were taken to hospital with what people call non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been laid and it's not known if the men knew each other, the RNC said in a media release issued Tuesday afternoon.

A worker from a nearby bar who tried to help the man had previously told CBC the victim appeared to have been stabbed.

The worker said the man had extensive injuries to his abdomen and was lying on the ground, but that he was conscious and speaking.

Police asking for pictures, video

Police are now trying to identify a man in a photo provided by a witness.

He is described as in his early 20s with short dark hair and facial scruff. He was wearing a dark grey and black jacket, dark shoes, jeans and a white shirt under his jacket at the time.

He fled the area with a woman in the direction of New Gower Street.

The RNC is also asking anyone with photos or cellphone video in the area where the incident happened between 3:40 a.m. and 3: 55 a.m. to contact police.