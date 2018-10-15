RNC searching for suspect in Lawtons Drugs armed robbery

Police are searching for Robert King in connection to an armed robbery at Lawtons Drugs in Conception Bay South. (Submitted)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is searching for Robert King, 30, in connection with an armed robbery last week that involved the theft of fentanyl patches and other drugs.

Just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 10, police were called to Lawtons Drugs in Conception Bay South.

Police say a lone male who was armed with a weapon entered the pharmacy and demanded prescription drugs.

The man fled the area with an undisclosed quantity of opioids, fentanyl and other prescription drugs, according to police.

Police did not say what type of weapon was used.

The RNC has released a frame from surveillance video recorded in September, well before last week's robbery. (Submitted)

Police released an image of King that had been captured on store video, albeit from an earlier date.

According to the RNC, King may be carrying a weapon, and the public should consider him to be armed and dangerous. The public is advised to not approach King.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding King's whereabouts to call the force or the anonymous Crime Stoppers service immediately.

Previous charges

In 2012 King was found not guilty of aggravated assault charges stemming from an alleged assault outside of a home after a party in Conception Bay South.

King and an assailant were alleged to have beaten a man with a pipe, leaving him with fractures to his skull, a broken jaw and bruised ribs.

King was found not guilty in a 2012 aggravated assault trial. (CBC)

In finding King not guilty, Judge Lori Marshall said there was no convincing evidence that a weapon was used in the assault, and ruled that King fought only with his fists in self-defence.

