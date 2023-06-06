RNC searching for missing 14-year-old girl

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are asking for the public's help in finding 14-year-old Melissa Morrell. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in the St. John's area, and say they have significant concerns for her safety and wellbeing.

Melissa Morrell, 14, was last seen on Friday on Thorburn Road in St. John's. Police believe Morrell is trying to flee the province and travel to New Brunswick with the help of an adult.

Morrell is described as five feet tall with a medium build, light brown hair below her shoulders and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a plaid button shirt with grey pants, but is believed to have several changes of clothing.

The RNC are working with the RCMP to monitor entry points out of the province.

Anyone who may have information on the teenager's whereabouts is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.