RNC searching for Kenny Green Jr. in relation to assault case

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has issued a public advisory saying it is searching for Kenny Green Jr., a day after a dozen officers — some with rifles — descended on a west-end St. John's home looking for him.

In a news release issued late Tuesday afternoon, the RNC said Green, 42, is wanted in connection with a Sunday night assault in central St. John's.

One man has already been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon, in relation to that incident.

Kenny Green Jr. is pictured in a handout photo provided by the RNC on Tuesday. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

On Monday, a police spokesman said a large RNC operation on Empire Ave. was related to the search for a second suspect in the same case.

Traffic was blocked for three hours from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday as the police spoke with people inside 374 Empire Ave. About eight officers eventually entered the residence, but the second suspect wasn't there.

At the time, the RNC did not name Green as that second suspect, but the address in question — 374 Empire Ave. — has been linked to Green in recent court documents.

In 2014, Green pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the brutal slaying of Joey Whalen, and received a six-year sentence after a joint submission by the defence and Crown.

Green had originally been charged with second-degree murder.

He admitted to beating Whalen to death during a fight that broke out at a house on Tessier Place in St. John's in 2013, where Green sold drugs.

In the press release issued Tuesday, the RNC asked people not to approach Green, but to instead contact police or Crime Stoppers.