As the holidays, and holiday parties continue, police in Newfoundland and Labrador are out trying to stop impaired drivers.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers were out at roadside checkpoints in the days leading up to, and following Christmas.

The RNC says at one stop they checked more than 200 drivers, and none were impaired.

Tis the season for Roadside Checkpoints. We’re out looking for Impaired Drivers. We just finished one checkpoint with over 200 drivers checked. No Impaired Dtivers were found but we issued 3 tickets for Highway Traffic Act issues. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/C395c4hAhW">pic.twitter.com/C395c4hAhW</a> —@RNC_PoliceNL

The latest series of roadside checkpoints comes not two weeks after new rules took effect, allowing police officers to demand a breath sample from any driver they stop, without having a specific reason.

Previously, police had to have reasonable suspicion in order to pull a car over and ask the driver to blow into a breathalyzer.

As well, police forces in the province say they haven't seen a significant change in drivers impaired by marijuana since pot was legalized on Oct. 17.

Meanwhile, the Mounties have also been setting up checkpoints in the province.

The RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador social media account is asking drivers to keep both their families, and others, in mind and drive responsibly.

A place has been set for you this Christmas. Think of your loved ones, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BuckleUpNL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BuckleUpNL</a> and drive responsibly <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SomeOneIsWaitingForYou?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SomeOneIsWaitingForYou</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DontDrinkAndDrive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DontDrinkAndDrive</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HomeForChristmas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HomeForChristmas</a> <a href="https://t.co/fajKCP6W3o">pic.twitter.com/fajKCP6W3o</a> —@RCMPNL

