Anonymous reporting of sexual assaults an option, says RNC

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says there are options available to victims of sexual assault to report what happened to them, without having to go directly to the police or start a criminal investigation.

Const. James Cadigan says third-party reporting allows a person to have an offence on record and the potential for police to add a perpetrator's name to a national police database, without the pressure of wading into the court system.

"We want reports of sexual violence and, as with any criminal act, we want this information reported to the police so that we can promptly launch an investigation and, you know, essentially bring the perpetrator to account," Cadigan said.

"That being said, we're going to work with a survivor to ensure that their wishes are met."

CBC Investigates reported last week on a Memorial University student who says she was sexually assaulted off campus early in the fall semester. While she did go to police, she said, MUN's sexual harassment office initially cautioned against it.

"[The employee of the office] also said that handling it at a university level was more civil and probably easier for me," said the 18-year-old student, whose identity is covered by a publication ban.

"I was very discouraged and I was scared to go any other steps further than that. I thought what had happened to me wasn't valid."

St. John's has a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) team in St. Clare's Hospital. Rural parts of the province, however, do not have the option of seeing a SANE. (Angela MacIvor/CBC)

Cadigan said through community organizations, a survivor can provide information and have it forwarded to the police anonymously. The police would not launch an investigation without the go-ahead from the victim.

According to the Public Legal Information Association of N.L. (PLIAN) website, the Journey Project is the only community organization taking third-party reports.

Cadigan said information on the suspected perpetrator can be shared across the country to flag the person for other police organizations.

"Similarly, a survivor can ensure that evidence is gathered as a result of sexual violence through an anonymous sexual assault nurse examination, so you would attend the hospital and have that process completed and this of course would also support the physical well-being and health of of a survivor," Cadigan said.

The evidence is gathered at St. Clare's Hospital in centre St. John's, where there is a sexual assault nurse examiner team. The kit is then forwarded to the RNC anonymously using a unique code. The kits are kept for an indefinite period of time.

"And if at some stage that survivor wished to move forward with an investigation that valuable evidence would be maintained," Cadigan said.

There is no sexual assault nurse examiner program in Central or Labrador-Grenfell Health, and there is currently no pediatric program for victims under the age of 18.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador