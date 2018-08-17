Armed robbery caught on pawn shop's surveillance video

Police release video of armed robbery at Traders in St. John's 0:38

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has released video of an armed robbery in St. John's.

Two males entered Freshwater Road pawn shop Traders around 12:15 on Aug. 8, carrying guns. One of the males demanded jewlery from the staff.

He is described as being approximately 5'8" tall with a slim build, wearing a grey hoodie and dark track pants, while the second suspect was also wearing a grey hoodie, according to police.

Both were masked and wore gloves, and drove away in a 2016 white Hyundai Sonata that was reported stolen Aug. 1 and has since been recovered by police.

Police did not say what kind of guns were used.

The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of jewlery.

The RNC is continuing to investigate this armed robbery and is asking anyone who has information to call them or Crime Stoppers.

