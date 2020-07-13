Police warn homeowners after break-in at Paradise realty business

The RNC is asking anyone who has listed a home with 3% Realty in the last five years, and haven't yet changed their locks, to contact the company after a break-in on Monday. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Police are warning the public after a break-in Monday at a Paradise realty business.

In a press release Monday afternoon, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is cautioning anyone who has listed a home with 3% Realty in the last five years, and have not changed their locks since, to contact the company at 709-782-1302.

Brittany Penney, the company's co-owner, told CBC News she believes the break-in occurred between 11 p.m. Sunday and 3:30 a.m. Monday.

"It's often that clients do have keys waiting to be picked up," Penney said. "It's a very limited amount of possible keys, but we just want to cover all of our bases just so with the slim chance that they took a key out of our safe or anything like that."

She added there are some contractors occupying office space in the building, so it's difficult to know what was in their offices at the time.

Penney could not say if any keys were actually taken, but did say personal information on site has not been compromised.

"The computers, they wouldn't have access to that. That's all encrypted with pass codes," she said. "Our files were all locked in file cabinets, and even though they tried to get in them they failed to do so."

Penney said police have surveillance video from cameras around the building and the investigation is ongoing.

"We just want to get the [word] out there to the public that if they didn't pick up their keys, if they haven't changed their locks, that they should do so," Penney said.

"It's really petty theft, so we think what they came in for wasn't anything of value really.… We're kind of unsure what was taken at this time, but we are a real estate office so we just want to get that out there."

The RNC is asking for anyone who has information about the break-in to contact it at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.

