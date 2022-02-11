RCMP, RNC to form joint police unit for N.L's west coast

RNC Chief Derek Pat Roche, left, and RCMP Supt. Santosuosso announced Friday the two police agencies will form a joint unit based out of Corner Brook. (CBC)

Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Newfoundland's west coast will work together through a dedicated joint unit beginning in March.

The partnership was announced by Justice Minister John Hogan Friday, who said the project has been in the works for some time.

Hogan said the integrated unit will focus on drug trafficking and organized crime on the west coast, and will be comprised of members from both the RNC and RCMP. The dedicated unit will be based in Corner Brook, and members will report to a joint-management team.

"Safety is a priority of this government, and being vigilant when it comes to illicit drugs is a crucial aspect of keeping all residents safe," Hogan told reporters Friday.

"I'm so pleased that these two police agencies are coming together to help target such an important matter."

Hogan says no extra funding is going into the project, and that all work will be done within the current budget.

RNC Chief of Police Pat Roche said he has wanted a project like this for years, and is glad to see the unit come to fruition with a focus on drugs and other organized crime.

"This crime is prevalent throughout our province and across our country. This unit is following on what we're already doing on the northeast Avalon…It's just to build on that relationship and it's natural to have it here on the west coast as well," Roche said.

Roche said there isn't significance to the timing of the announcement, but noted that the kind of crime the unit hopes to disrupt has evolved across the province and the country in recent years.

"It's being monitored, we're gathering intelligence and we're following it. And the purpose of this unit is to disrupt that and to end it," he said.

RCMP Supt. Derek Santosuosso, the force's acting criminal operations officer, said the two agencies have a great working relationship and he is excited for the team to begin their work.

"This is something I think has been needed out here…This is just the fruition of the hard work put in in order to get us here," Santosuosso said.

"Whatever the target is, the most appropriate target at the time and place…It will take us to wherever it is and whatever that target may be."