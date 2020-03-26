Same woman arrested twice for not self-isolating: RNC

A 53-year-old woman who was arrested Tuesday and released on Wednesday was arrested again on Thursday morning for allegedly violating an order to self-isolate.

The woman was found by police walking down a road in the Curling area of Corner Brook on Newfoundland's west coast.

Police say she was arrested without incident.

This is the second time she's been jailed for violating an isolation order this week. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the woman arrived in the province a few days ago and, according to rules set out by Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, should have quarantined herself for 14 days.

She was charged with violating a special measures order under the Public Health Protection and Promotion Act on Tuesday. She is now facing a second identical charge, as well as two breaches of conditions related to her release on Wednesday.

She is due in court on June 9 in relation to her first arrest.

