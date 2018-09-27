RNC preparing for 'cultural shift' of marijuna legalization

With recreational marijuana legalization coming in just under three weeks, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is preparing for the culture shift. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

With roughly three weeks until recreational cannabis is legalized across Canada, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is ready to adjust enforcement — and the "cultural shift" they expect Oct. 17.

Not much will change for police in terms of traffic stops and impaired drivers, Const. Karen Didham, a drug recognition evaluator with the RNC, told CBC's On the Go.

"We have always been conducting roadside testing. We've been doing drug recognition evaluations to determine if somebody is impaired by alcohol, prescription drugs, illegal drugs, cannabis and other intoxicating substances,"

Didham said field sobriety tests will continue in the same form as they always have, but a saliva test, or oral fluid test, has just been approved across Canada, which the RNC will begin training with in October.

"We've set up a procurement process to purchase them," Didham said.

"Part of the components of the training is to see if this is the device that is best suited for us in Newfoundland. Certainly we have to be financially responsible when you're going out and purchasing devices."

The RNC will then weigh their options, and explore other devices, if necessary, to avoid wasting money.

According to Didham, however, the RNC's greatest resource for deterring intoxicated driving is the general public.

Sobriety tests will remain the same for the RNC. Marijuana will largely be treated like alcohol. (RNC/Twitter)

"We have always encouraged public support and public involvement in calling the police for impaired drivers," she said.

Const. Geoff Higdon, the RNC's media relations officer, said legalized marijuana will be more of a "cultural shift,"

"It's no longer going to be something that's taboo to be doing, or having. It's going to be very much a common, social thing that I think we'll see," he said. "It's really all about doing it responsibly and making sure that you're doing it in appropriate places."

For example: you won't be able to walk down the street smoking it, but Higdon said police will simply force people to butt out or toss their cannabis, much like they would get someone to pour out their beer for drinking in public.

With files from On The Go

