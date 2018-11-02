RNC police dog goes missing during search in Paradise

The public is being warned not to approach a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary police dog that went missing Friday afternoon in Paradise, during a search for a suspect.

"The RNC Police Dog Services would like the public to be aware that PSD EDGE is a service dog and to not approach him," police said in a statement.

⚠️URGENT REQUEST — As our team along with ROVERS continue to search for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/psdEDGE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#psdEDGE</a> we are asking residents of <a href="https://twitter.com/townofparadise?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@townofparadise</a> Paradise (see map below) to take their dogs inside as they are barking and howeling which is creating a lot of false calls to our communication center. <a href="https://t.co/DDL0msnkJN">pic.twitter.com/DDL0msnkJN</a> —@RNC_PoliceNL



"He is a black German shepherd with brown paws and is wearing his harness with reflective police markings and his lead," the statement said.

Edge was called on at 4:30 p.m. to help in "locating an individual in Paradise," police said.

The dog was released by his handler to chase after the suspect, who fled from the scene and hasn't been located.

Patrol officers and members of the Criminal Investigation Division are in the neighbourhood and wooded area of Picco Drive and Ashlen Crescent in Paradise.

Police are asking anyone who spots the animal to call the RNC at (709) 729-8000 or call 911.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador