'Desperate need': RNC looks to P.E.I. for help in turning out new officers during pandemic

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is in "desperate need" of new recruits and could be moving its current cadet class to Prince Edward Island to complete their training, says Chief Joe Boland.

The most recent class began training in January, but training was shut down in March as a result of the pandemic. Boland said the police force is at risk of losing the class entirely if they don't receive the training necessary to be put on the job.

"The cadets have been here with us ever since then, but they haven't been able to do any training because of COVID," said Boland.

"So we've spoke to the Atlantic Police Academy and they've agreed to take these cadets for the fall session, and they will graduate them somewhere around the end of November or the first part of December. If that doesn't happen, to be honest with you, we're going to lose this class of cadets."

The Atlantic Police Academy in Summerside, P.E.I., is no stranger to training RNC recruits. Until 2004 the academy was the training grounds for all RNC cadets before a program was established closer to home and took up residency at Memorial University.

Boland said since moving to MUN the program has produced about 350 officers, but the police force — of about 400 — is still in need of about 50 more over the next 15 years.

"It will affect us, obviously. We try to guesstimate how many officers we need, but what we do know is there's a desperate need here for the 14 we currently have in training," he said.

A permanent move to P.E.I. has not been discussed, Boland added.

Capacity

Boland said current officers have to catch up on regular training — cancelled because of the pandemic — to retain their certifications for the job. With that, there's no capacity to train the new recruits, he said.

In P.E.I., Boland said, in the event of a second wave of COVID-19 the facility can also lock down, provide testing on site and allow recruits to continue training.

RNC cadets may make the move to Prince Edward Island this fall to continue their training. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

All 14 cadets of the current class are on board with the move, Boland added.

"They want to become police officers. We want them here. We've already had a conversation with them. They're excited because they know by December of this year they'll become police officers with the RNC," he said.

There will also be no additional cost. Boland said the current class should already be graduated and on salary with the RNC by now, and that it's in the budget.

As for a final decision, Boland said the plan has to go through government first, but he's expecting an answer by the end of the week.

If given the green light, RNC cadets will be moved to P.E.I. by the middle of September.

