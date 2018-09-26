'Time for enforcement': RNC making proposal to communities for boost in traffic patrols

Police Chief Joe Boland says it's time to make a change to safe driving enforcement. (Ted Dillion/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it has exhausted all avenues to educate people on safe driving and wants to ramp up efforts to catch dangerous drivers.

Chief Joe Boland has been making the rounds on the Northeast Avalon this month, pitching an idea to town councils that would see them buy a police cruiser dedicated solely to traffic enforcement.

The one-time $40,000 payment would put a cop car on the streets for 10 hours a day, likely staffed by a retired police officer.

"You can't keep on doing the same old stuff and expect different results," Boland said. "We've already gone down the road of education and awareness. We think we've maxed out there. Now it's time for enforcement."

Before becoming chief, Boland oversaw traffic services for the provincial police force. He has seen the life-changing impacts of dangerous driving.

"I see the carnage, I see families ruined. I see communities ruined."

Paradise Mayor Dan Bobbett says the $40,000 payment is nothing compared to what they spend on traffic calming measures every year. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

While no formal requests have been made, Boland has already gained the support of mayors in Paradise and Mount Pearl.

Paradise Mayor Dan Bobbett says the $40,000 payment is nothing compared to what they spend on traffic calming measures every year.

"This would be a great initiative to protect the residents of Paradise," said Bobbett. "We spend a lot of money for traffic calming on other initiatives, like engineering. So this would be a small ask in relation to what we already do."

In Mount Pearl, Mayor Dave Aker says speeding and dangerous driving are the biggest issues he hears at the doors while campaigning.

He wants to see the proposal turn into a three-year pilot project, where they would compare statistics before and after to see if it was an effective use of money.

Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker wants to see the proposal turn into a three-year pilot project, where they would compare statistics before and after to see if it's an effective use of money. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"When you look at national stats, there is room for improvement on enforcement front in terms of speeding and moving violations," Aker said. "It's an interesting proposal."

The RNC is funded by the provincial government, but neither mayor had an issue with their municipal budgets fronting the cash for the cruisers.

Boland said there is still a lot of work to be done before this proposal turns into an official partnership, including talks with the police union to make sure the use of retired officers won't be a problem.

He hopes to have an offer on the table by Christmas, and cars on patrol by the spring.

"We know the municipalities want to partner with us," he said. "They, like us, and like the provincial government, they hear it every day. People want more more enforcement."

