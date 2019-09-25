People's MedicAlert information to be shared with police in new partnership

A new partnership between the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and MedicAlert Foundation Canada will help police when they are interacting with vulnerable people, including those living with Alzheimer's, autism and other health conditions.

MedicAlert Connect Protect provides 24/7 access to a registered subscriber's emergency profile, and now crucial information for people who subscribe to MedicAlert — such as their photo, physical characteristics, behaviour management strategies — will be available to police.

It will also include any previous instances where people have wandered away, and include behaviour management strategies such as anxiety triggers and de-escalation techniques, as well as caregiver information.

I think it's just important that people understand when they share their information with MedicAlert, the information is going to be used by people that want to learn about them. - Nick Mercer

That's vital information that can help provide a smooth interaction, or one that doesn't escalate into a more serious situation, and in cases where people have wandered away from their home, said Catherine Horlock, MedicAlert's director of customer experience and strategic alliance.

"These are our neighbours, our loved ones, people we care for and people we care about ... MedicAlert subscribers now have an additional layer of protection," she said at Wednesday's event.

MedicAlert's Catherine Horlock says the new partnership can help when people wander away or help ensure a situation doesn't escalate. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Many MedicAlert subscribers wear silver bracelets, where some details can be listed.

De-escalate situations

Nick Mercer, who suffered a brain injury 16 years ago, said this is a great development because it will ensure that first responders are able to communicate with people in dire situations, even when a person uses a less common method of communication – like American Sign Language, for example.

Mercer said in his case, his frustration can escalate in an emergency situation.

"For people who are just brain injured, they can get frustrated or angry or upset," he said. "I think it's just important that people understand when they share their information with MedicAlert, the information is going to be used by people that want to learn about them."

Nick Mercer suffered a brain injury in 2003 and has high praise for the new partnership. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Dispatchers in all three RNC regions, including the Northeast Avalon, Corner Brook and Labrador West, will have access to the national database of registered MedicAlert subscribers.

Chief Joe Boland said the force is excited about the partnership.

"To be able to offer an appropriate service to vulnerable people in our community, it's exactly what we [strive] to do."

According to MedicAlert's website, over 40 police organizations have similar partnerships in place with the organization.

