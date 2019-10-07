Cash, firearms and creatine-cut cocaine part of massive RNC bust

Two people have been charged after a six-month Royal Newfoundland Constabulary investigation called Operation Ragged — and police say more charges are in the works.

The value of items seized, which include guns and drugs, during the operation is more than $750,000, police said at a press conference Monday.

In March, after several shootings and incidents of arson at homes in St. John's, police put together the team that led to six arrests, said Insp. Sean O'Reilly.

The RNC's criminal investigation division, working with its operation patrol services division, began the operation that led to six searches of homes and vehicles on the Avalon Peninsula on Sept. 18, a police release said.

The resulting seizure included two kilograms of cocaine, more than 1,000 non-pharmaceutical-grade pills, three high-end vehicles and approximately $200,000 in Canadian bills.

Seven firearms were seized as part of the police operation, including sawed-off shotguns, at least one automatic rifle, and a handgun that was reported stolen in another province in 1997 and had been missing since.

And what are they cutting the cocaine with? Have a look: that’s creatine.<br><br>Creatine is a very common nutritional supplement, go to any gym and you’ll people drinking it. <br><br>Dealers also use vastly more dangerous substances, but either way, what sells as “cocaine” isn’t just that. <a href="https://t.co/EbxIcyZiJp">pic.twitter.com/EbxIcyZiJp</a> —@zachgoudie

The RNC also seized a cocaine press. After sealed packages of the drug imported into the province are opened and mixed with other narcotics and substances such as creatine protein powder, a cocaine press is used to repackage it, making it appear as though the cocaine has not been tampered with or cut.

Other items seized included bulletproof vests, masks, brass knuckles, a taser, a machete, money counters and a vehicle GPS tracker.

Two of the people arrested and charged with drugs and weapons offences are 24-year-old men from St. John's, police said. Other people arrested have been released pending further investigation. Additional drugs and weapons charges are pending, police said.

