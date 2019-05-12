Police investigating report of shooting at Avalon Mall Friday

Photos on social media from Friday night show officers inside the Avalon Mall with their weapons drawn. (Amanda Evans/Facebook)

After photos circulated on social media Friday night showing officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary inside the Avalon Mall with weapons drawn, police say they are investigating reports of a shooting at the mall.

RNC officers were seen in the Avalon Mall Friday night with their weapons drawn. (Amanda Evans/Facebook)

In a statement released late Sunday afternoon, the RNC said officers responded to a report of a shooting at the mall shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, but after searching the building, no one was found with a firearm.

There was a notable police presence outside the Avalon Mall as well Friday. (Amanda Evans/Facebook)

Police said there was no information found at the Avalon Mall to substantiate the report of a shooting, but the initial call has been traced and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

Photos of armed officers in several areas throughout the mall carrying large weapons began circulating on social media Friday.

RNC officers with weapons were seen in several areas throughout the Avalon Mall on Friday night. (Submitted by Brandon Cooper)

There was also a significant police presence outside the mall.

