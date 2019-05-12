Police investigating report of shooting at Avalon Mall Friday
RNC officers seen inside mall Friday night with large weapons drawn
After photos circulated on social media Friday night showing officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary inside the Avalon Mall with weapons drawn, police say they are investigating reports of a shooting at the mall.
In a statement released late Sunday afternoon, the RNC said officers responded to a report of a shooting at the mall shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, but after searching the building, no one was found with a firearm.
Police said there was no information found at the Avalon Mall to substantiate the report of a shooting, but the initial call has been traced and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact the police or Crime Stoppers.
Photos of armed officers in several areas throughout the mall carrying large weapons began circulating on social media Friday.
There was also a significant police presence outside the mall.