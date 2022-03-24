RNC officer allegedly assaulted intimate partner for nearly 2 years: court documents

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Noelle Laite is alleged to have assaulted her partner multiple times over a nearly two-year span, according to court documents obtained by CBC News.

In a media release Monday, Mike King, director of the province's serious-incident response team — SIRT-N.L. — said the team was notified Jan. 31 of a report involving the constable. His team investigated and laid multiple charges on Monday.

Court documents indicate Laite is alleged to have assaulted and choked her partner an unspecified number of times between Sept. 1, 2020, and the date when SIRT-N.L. became involved.

She's alleged to have assaulted her partner using a cardboard box on Jan. 15, and committed assault causing bodily harm on Dec. 31.

The allegations have not yet been tested in court. Laite, of Pasadena, is scheduled for a court appearance on April 5.

In a statement earlier this week, the RNC said Laite, who has been a police officer since 2016, will remain on the job, doing administrative duties, pending the outcome of the court process.

This week's charges are the first laid by SIRT-N.L., a civilian-led police oversight agency, since its inception in 2019.

