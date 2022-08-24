RNC officer injured in apparent stabbing during arrest at Atlantic Place

The RNC says an officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries during an arrest in downtown St. John's on Wednesday. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer was injured while making an arrest in downtown St. John's on Wednesday but is otherwise providing few details.

The police force said the officer's injuries were non-life-threatening but required medical attention, and the officer was taken to hospital for treatment.

No further details were given by police but the St. John's Telegram reported that a source said the officer had been stabbed at the Water Street building and a woman was in custody.

The RNC would confirm only that a suspect is in custody and will appear in provincial court.

A source company in Atlantic Place told its employees a violent incident occurred near the food court on the main floor of the building.

CBC News asked the RNC if a weapon was used against the arresting officer and if the incident occurred inside Atlantic Place.

