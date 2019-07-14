Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer charged with impaired driving, refusing breathalyzer

Const. James Cadigan said the officer has been charged with impaired driving and refusing the breathalyzer. (CBC)

A police officer with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has been charged with impaired driving and refusing the breathalyzer.

Spokesperson Const. James Cadigan confirmed a male officer in St. John's was charged sometime on Friday.

Cadigan said he could not confirm the exact time and location of the arrest as he did not have the file on hand.

RNC Chief Joe Boland is out of town this weekend, Cadigan said. No decisions have been made about the officer's employment status.

Cadigan said more details would be available later in the week.

The charge comes just days after the RNC confirmed another officer has been charged with assault and causing a disturbance.

The officer in that case has been placed on administrative duties pending court outcome.

The RNC said the assault is alleged to have taken place while the officer was off-duty, but offered few other details.

