RNC constable charged with assault, causing a disturbance

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer has been charged with assault and causing a disturbance, although the force is releasing few details about what led to the charges.

The RNC confirmed the charges in a statement Thursday.

The constable has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the court proceeding.

"As the matter is before the courts, we are unable to discuss any details," an RNC spokesperson said in an email.

The officer was off duty at the time of the alleged assault.

The incident has not been forwarded to Newfoundland and Labrador's serious-incident response team as it doesn't meet the threshold outlined by the team's mandate, which would be to investigate all matters involving death, serious injury, sexual offence, and domestic violence as well as other matters of significant public interest that involve police.

