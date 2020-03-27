RNC asks public to report non-emergency matters online

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking the public to report non-urgent incidents online, instead of by phone or in person.

Reports that do not require an immediate response should be filed through the new online tool, an RNC news release said Friday.

Motor vehicle collisions, property damage and theft, among other types of incidents, can be updated on the RNC's website under the service menu.

Emergencies should still be reported through 911.

RNC Const. James Cadigan said the switch was in the works before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the force hopes online reporting will cut down on the amount of foot traffic coming to headquarters.

