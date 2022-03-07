RNC deems death of 71-year-old male in St. John's suspicious
Police say they discovered the body of a 71-year-old male while responding to a call around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Body discovered Thursday evening at a residence in Wishingwell Road area of St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has deemed the death of a 71-year-old St. John's man suspicious.
In a media release Monday morning, RNC said officers responding to a call to a St. John's residence at roughly 7:30 p.m. on Thursday found an unresponsive man inside the home. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
The release says there is no concern for public safety at this time and police are investigating.