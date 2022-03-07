RNC deems death of 71-year-old male in St. John's suspicious

The RNC has deemed the death of a 71-year-old man in St. John's to be suspicious. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has deemed the death of a 71-year-old St. John's man suspicious.

In a media release Monday morning, RNC said officers responding to a call to a St. John's residence at roughly 7:30 p.m. on Thursday found an unresponsive man inside the home. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The release says there is no concern for public safety at this time and police are investigating.