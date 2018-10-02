RNC adds new recruit to take a bite out of crime

Dali is a two-year-old pure-bred German Shepherd and the newest member of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's Police Dog Services unit. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has added a new pure-bred German Shepherd to its ranks, saying it's the first female to join the Police Dog Services Unit.

Two-year-old Dali completed 85 days of training, has been with the force for four weeks and is teaming up with Cst. Pat McDonald who had always wanted to be a police dog handler.

"We've been on the streets for a month. We've had some success and located some evidence, and tracked a few people and things along those lines," McDonald said.

"This is much like coming out of police training for me, and just like for her you don't come out of training as a police officer and you don't come out of police dog training as a police dog handler."

Dali will stay with McDonald 365 days of the year at his home and on duty.

McDonald said the training doesn't stop here for Dali, or even himself however, as the pooch and constable will continue learning and adapting over the rest of their careers on the force.

RNC welcomes first female police dog 1:28

Dali will have a lot of responsibility as the new pup on the block. As a general duty dog she will track humans, search for evidence, search for guns, and in three-weeks-time she will add explosives to her already lengthy list of police duties and become an explosives detection dog.

"As a female dog they're fairly rare. Traditionally male dogs were picked because they believed they had a higher drive and that they were more aggressive. They were also bigger so they were a little bit more scary to bad guys," McDonald said.

"She has that drive and that energy, and once she progresses and she matures that personality will turn into a very good police dog."

The training

The dog handler training course is an 85 working day course, which saw McDonald away from province for the duration of the course.

"My daughter was born while I was away, we lost some family members, things along those lines. But, my wife is amazing. We got through it and we got home," he said.

"We get to serve the people of Newfoundland and Labrador and we get to do what we love. I get to play with my dog every day."

Cst. Pat McDonald always wanted to be a police dog handler. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

With files from Here and Now

