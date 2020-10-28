RNC accused of intimidation after showing up at picket line of striking Dominion workers

Dominion strikers set up at Weston Foods in Mount Pearl on Monday. Tuesday night they were met with a police presence. (Unifor/Twitter)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is being accused of intimidating striking workers after officers showed up at a picket line Tuesday night outside Weston Foods in Mount Pearl.

In a statement Wednesday, provincial NDP Leader Alison Coffin said the RNC's actions were unnecessary for a legal and peaceful picket line and put the rights of workers in Newfoundland and Labrador in jeopardy.

"This was an unnecessary use of police resources, and I question how our enforcement agencies were able to mobilize the upwards of 30 riot officers at midnight yesterday evening, especially when we are being asked to increase enforcement budgets," said Coffin.

"This was an excessive use of force to ensure the timely delivery of bread across the city. My office is reaching out to [Chief Joe] Boland, and representatives from Unifor to get more information on why this took place last night."

The union that represents the workers, who have been on strike for two months, maintained its members did nothing wrong.

Chris MacDonald, lead negotiator for the workers and assistant to Unifor national president Jerry Dias, said members were blocking trucks filled with product from leaving the site to get Loblaw back to the bargaining table.

He said he was hoping for negotiations to happen Wednesday at the Sheraton Hotel, and members of the union's bargaining committee from across the province were converging on St. John's in the hopes of striking a deal with the company.

In a post on Twitter around 2 p.m. on Wednesday the union said Loblaw representatives did not show up to the meeting.

Dozens of police officers were on the scene of a Unifor picket line at Weston Foods on Tuesday night. (Unifor/Twitter)

In question period at the House of Assembly on Wednesday, PC MHA Helen Conway Ottenheimer asked why Justice Minister Steve Crocker would allow police to break up a peaceful and legal picket line. Crocker said he doesn't provide direction to police operations, but applauded Coffin for speaking to Boland and told Conway Ottenheimer the chief is available to speak to her too.

A public safety matter

The union says picketers were threatened with arrest. In a statement Wednesday, the RNC did not confirm whether any threats of arrest were made, but said "all communication with strike action leadership has been respectful" and the police force "remains focused on communication and education as it relates to public safety."

"While the RNC recognizes the strike action will affect the operation of day-to-day activity of Loblaws, and that there will be delays, it is imperative that all parties involved are educated on the legal parameters related to obstructing activity," reads the release.

Roughly 1,400 Dominion workers from 11 stores across the province have been on strike since August after Loblaw cut a $2-dollar wage increase it implemented for essential workers during the pandemic.

Workers are calling for more full-time jobs, saying 60 full-time positions were turned into part-time ones in 2019, and 80 per cent of employees work part time.

