Police say Waterford Valley victim had link to his alleged killer

A day after naming the prime suspect in a murder case, police offered little else about him or the alleged slaying they're trying to solve.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary shared few details at a media conference Tuesday, citing an active investigation, but suggested to reporters the alleged killing didn't appear to be an act of violence between total strangers.

Mike King, 68, was found dead along a walking trail in the Waterford Valley area of St. John's last spring.

The force announced Monday, eight months after King's death, that it had laid a second-degree murder charge against Sheldon Hibbs, 26. They also appealed to the public for help finding the accused, who remains at large.

Sheldon Hibbs, 26, is wanted by police in connection to the alleged murder of 68-year-old Michael King. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

Insp. Stephanie Lagace, the officer in charge of crimes against persons, disclosed on Tuesday that King and Hibbs were known to each other.

"There is a link between the individuals. However, it is believed to be an isolated incident," Lagace said.

Hibbs, who police say is covered in distinctive tattoos on his face and hands, was last seen in Alberta. Lagace said the RNC had been working "very closely" with the Edmonton Police Service, and reiterated that the warrant issued for his arrest applies across Canada.

Anyone who encounters Hibbs should report the sighting and refrain from approaching him, she said.

The RNC were called to the scene May 30, and in October, the force asked the provincial court for more time with five pieces of evidence that investigators found close to King's body.

Police declined to share the cause of King's death, however, and said Hibbs left Newfoundland and Labrador shortly after their investigation began.

Police investigated part of this trail in the Waterford Valley area after human remains were found last May. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"The investigation into the homicide case is still very much active and ongoing, so I'm unable to comment on the details of the evidence," Lagace said, noting that a team of about 30 RNC officers have been assigned to the case.

"Homicide investigations are very complex [and they] often involve scientific evidence and advanced investigative techniques."

Lagace could not say whether Hibbs was previously known to police or whether he is originally from Newfoundland and Labrador.

