Riding home on horseback: A retiring RNC officer's last ride

George Horan was among the original officers of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's mounted unit when it reformed in 2003. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

After 37 years of service, the last remaining original member of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's mounted unit has unsaddled for the last time, but not before fulfilling a final career dream.

On Tuesday, the police force granted George Horan's wish to ride his way into retirement by heading home atop his colleague Castle the Clydesdale, flanked by other members of the RNC's mounted unit.

His last official act on horseback caused the veteran officer to reflect on his career.

"You're the face of the force when you're on this. It's a pleasure to be a member of the constabulary, it's a bigger pleasure to be a part of the mounted unit," Horan said on Tuesday.

"Today, I'm walking away from a very big family."

In 2003, Horan was among the few officers selected to form part of the RNC's revitalized mounted unit. The unit was first established in 1873, but had been disbanded in 1951 before its 21st century revival.

Horan, an experienced equestrian, said he remembers the interview for the mounted unit as being one of the hardest he had ever done in his life.

"I wanted the job so bad. When I was a little boy Santa Claus brought me a little foal. I had him for 38 years," he said.

"After that, I just fell in love with riding."

George Horan's final ride home was atop his horse Castle. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

'Part of the family'

Horan passed the interview, and swapped patrol cars for sturdy steeds. Horan's initial partner, Townshend, was sworn in in 2003 and the two were partners up until the black percheron's death in 2016 at the age of 21.

Horan has a tattoo of his 2,250 lb equine partner on his left arm in honour of his memory.

"It's part of the family, and when you lose them it's a big strike," he said.

Chris Horan, George's son, was on the scene in front of RNC headquarters in St. John's Tuesday to see his father off. Also an officer with the RNC, Chris Horan said his father was all smiles when first getting the job with the mounted unit in 2003.

"It means everything to him," Chris Horan said.

Townshend was Horan's first horse as part of the RNC's mounted unit, and the two had a strong bond. (CBC)

RNC Chief Joe Boland presented the retiring veteran officer with a frame filled with memories as a parting gift. Boland and Horan worked closely together for the duration of their careers.

"We go back. We joined at the same time," Boland said.

"When I think about George Horan I think about a person with a big heart, great sense of humour, who was really what you like to see in an officer in this uniform. He had respect for people. People had respect for him."

When asked what retirement has in store for him, Horan said bluntly "an empty heart."

"But listen, it's time. There's lots of young, capable men and women here in the force that are going to take over this old feller's job," Horan said, laughing.

