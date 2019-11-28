Counter service suspended at Mount Pearl RNC office as force reviews its options

A man and a woman walked up to the RNC police detachment in Mount Pearl on Thursday afternoon and quickly discovered it was a wasted trip.

The door to the foyer opened freely enough, but inside, they were greeted with a locked door and a sheet of paper taped to the glass.

"Office closed until approximately—" was the original message, with a Post-It note added later that informs visitors the office is "closed until further notice." The sign tells people to call 729-8000 to report an emergency.

There's still plenty of policing activity taking place at the RNC detachment in Mount Pearl, but it's behind the scenes. That's because counter service has been suspended. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

The man would not do an interview, saying he was going through a "personal matter," but added it's "not much point of having a police station here if you can't see anyone."

They both drove away in separate vehicles.

That's a common scenario in Mount Pearl these days because regular counter service at the RNC detachment is no longer being provided, and a spokesman is signalling that it won't be restored as the force mulls its options.

There is a phone inside the foyer that can connect visitors to the RNC's communications centre at police headquarters in St. John's.

And soon, there may be a new option: filing an online report.

When asked Thursday, RNC spokesman Const. James Cadigan wouldn't say counter service at the Mount Pearl detachment has been cancelled.

"Right now we're still evaluating the most efficient way to take reports from our community. Online reporting is certainly being researched right now. It's about accessibility. We want people to be able to report and feel safe doing so. It's about serving our community and working together on that," he said.

Const. James Cadigan is the media relations officer for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

The service was suspended after the officer who worked the counter retired, and based on Cadigan's answer, it's not likely that the service will be restored.

But he stressed that front-line policing activity at the detachment has not changed. Officers still report to the detachment to write reports, investigate cases, and take breath samples from suspected impaired drivers.

Indeed, there were four marked and unmarked police vehicles in the parking lot outside the city-owned building on Thursday afternoon, but no officers visible for the 15 minutes that CBC was present at the Clyde Avenue office.

Even before the retirement, Cadigan explained, it was not uncommon for the force to reposition the officer staffing the front counter to headquarters due to "operational requirements."

The issue came up during this week's regular meeting of Mount Pearl city council, with Coun. Lucy Stoyles saying she has received concerns from citizens about the change in service.

CBC requested that a city official be made available to comment on the change in service, but neither the mayor nor deputy mayor were available Thursday.

So it's not a burning issue in the city, and perhaps that's because there's not a big demand for counter service.

While counter service during regular hours has been suspended at the RNC detachment in Mount Pearl, the service continues to be offered at the new detachment in neighbouring Conception Bay South. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring Town of Conception Bay South, where a new RNC detachment opened a year ago, counter service during regular hours is available because "it's a high-volume reporting area," said Cadigan.

"At the end of the day it's about operational requirements. How do we have officers available to take reports? Officers available to respond to calls? Investigate crimes? And we want to most efficiently do that for our community. And right now this is the most efficient way to operate."

