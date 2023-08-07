Content
Death of Mount Pearl woman was a homicide, says RNC

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it's treating the death of a 65-year-old Mount Pearl woman inside her home on Thursday as a homicide.

A red brick building with the words Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, provincial headquarters on a sign.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating the death of a 65-year-old Mount Pearl woman as a homicide. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Police responded to the home on Smallwood Drive at around 4:15 p.m. NT on Thursday following reports of a suspicious death.

In consultation with the office of the chief medical examiner, says the RNC, the death has been deemed a homicide. Multiple police departments are engaged in the investigation, according to a press release issued Monday by the RNC.

Police say there is no indication of a risk to public safety following the incident.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation in asked to contact police.

