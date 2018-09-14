Skip to Main Content
RNC Search for Missing Person
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is seeking the public's assistance in locating Victor Rideout.

Victor Rideout was last seen 4:30 a.m. Friday morning

Victor Rideout was last seen early Friday morning. (Submitted)

The RNC received a missing person report on Friday.

The 74-year-old was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 14 in the area of Perrins Road in Conception Bay South.

Rideout is described as being 5-foot, 6-inches tall, 140 lbs with short greying brown hair and brown eyes.

The RNC is asking anyone who has information about his whereabouts to call 729-8000.

