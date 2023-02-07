RNC responding to 'serious incident' on Mayor Avenue in St. John's

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers are on the scene of what the police force is calling a 'serious incident' on Mayor Avenue in St. John's. (Mike Moore/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking for public assistance following what the police force is calling a "serious incident" Tuesday evening on Mayor Avenue in St. John's.

Multiple RNC cruisers and forensics vehicles were seen parked on a section of Mayor Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. with the section between Empire Avenue to Newtown Road blocked off by cruisers.

The RNC said it responded to the incident around 5 p.m. but gave no other details in its media release, issued shortly after 7 p.m.. Officers on scene also wouldn't comment.

"RNC do not believe there to be any immediate concerns to public safety at this time, but do ask that that pedestrians and motorists remain away from the area while police are on scene," reads the media release.

The police force said the investigation is ongoing and details will follow at a later time, adding that access to the area is restricted for now.

The RNC is asking that anyone with information or with any video footage in the area of Mayor Avenue, Newtown Road or surrounding area between of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador