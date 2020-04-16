RNC investigating light pole hit and run

Newfoundland Power crews work to repair a power outage on Old Topsail Road where a car crashed into a light pole. (Daniel MacEachern/CBC)

Police are investigating a hit and run in which a driver crashed into a light pole on Old Topsail Road in St. John's.

The collision occurred late Thursday afternoon, knocking out the power to more than 200 customers, according to Newfoundland Power's website.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary told CBC News Thursday evening it had nobody in custody at the time.

Newfoundland Power's initial estimation is that power would be returned to customers by 8:30 p.m. It has since updated the estimation to 10:30 p.m.

