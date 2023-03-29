RNC lay murder charge in death of Corner Brook man

Police have charged a 48-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of another man in Corner Brook.

Blair Christoper Walsh is accused of assaulting and killing a man at an apartment building on Wheelers Road on Tuesday night.

Walsh is also accused of aggravated assault.

In a news release sent Wednesday afternoon, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said officers had found the man severely injured outside the apartment building around 8:15 Tuesday night, while responding to a report of a disturbance.

The news release says the man's injuries were the result of a physical altercation, and the man was taken to hospital where he died.

Officers have closed off a section of the third floor of the building Wednesday morning.

Both the RNC and the chief medical examiner's office are involved in the investigation.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador