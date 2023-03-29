RNC lay murder charge in death of Corner Brook man
Blair Christopher Walsh accused of killing man at apartment building
Police have charged a 48-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of another man in Corner Brook.
Blair Christoper Walsh is accused of assaulting and killing a man at an apartment building on Wheelers Road on Tuesday night.
Walsh is also accused of aggravated assault.
In a news release sent Wednesday afternoon, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said officers had found the man severely injured outside the apartment building around 8:15 Tuesday night, while responding to a report of a disturbance.
The news release says the man's injuries were the result of a physical altercation, and the man was taken to hospital where he died.
Officers have closed off a section of the third floor of the building Wednesday morning.
Both the RNC and the chief medical examiner's office are involved in the investigation.
With files from Troy Turner