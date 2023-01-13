RNC officer Noelle Laite suspended without pay following assault conviction

Const. Noelle Laite was convicted of assaulting her former partner on multiple occasions this week, and has now been suspended without pay by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. (Name withheld by CBC/Facebook)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has suspended a Corner Brook officer without pay after she was found guilty of assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Const. Noelle Laite was convicted Wednesday after being accused of pushing, grabbing, choking and throwing things at her former domestic partner between September 2020 and January 2022.

Laite was placed on administrative duties throughout the court proceedings, but RNC Chief Pat Roche announced Friday that Laite was suspended without pay effective Thursday.

Laite was one of 20 officers awarded the Chief of Police Commendation by Roche in June, just months after the charges were laid. No reasons were given for her selection.