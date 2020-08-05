Passenger, 58, killed in Tuesday's crash on Pitts Memorial Drive, say police

Police are investigating Tuesday's crash on Pitts Memorial Drive in Mount Pearl. A 58-year-old passenger was killed. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

A 58-year-old St. John's man was killed in Tuesday afternoon's crash on Pitts Memorial Drive on Tuesday afternoon, says the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

The RNC responded to the collision in Mount Pearl just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, the vehicle had flipped on Pitts Memorial Drive near Southlands Boulevard. Both eastbound and westbound sections of Pitts Memorial were closed for several hours throughout the day.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital Tuesday with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The 58-year-old man, a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are asking the public who may have dashcam video of the accident to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.