Police investigating possible 'attempted abduction, luring' in St. John's

The RNC says its investigating three incidents which happened in recent days, one in which a man attempted to physically force a woman into a red sedan-type vehicle. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Three incidents in recent days have police issuing a warning about a man who they say attempted to abduct a woman and lure other people in St. John's.

In a media release, the RNC said a man attempted to physically force a woman into a small, red sedan-type vehicle. It happened in the centre area of the city.

The man is described as being Black, tall and skinny.

Additionally, the RNC said it's also investigating two other incidents involving a man matching the same description.

According to police, the first incident occurred in which a man operating a similar vehicle approached a woman and attempted to lure her into the vehicle in the east end of St. John's. In the other incident, the man made "verbal comments" to two youths attempting to lure them toward him in the downtown area of St. John's.

The RNC said it's investigating these incidents and is attempting to establish any connection between them.

Police are requesting that anyone with information to assist in the investigation can contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers.

