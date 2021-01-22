RNC investigating gunshots at previous homicide scene on Craigmillar Avenue

Police are investigating reports of gunshots early Friday morning at a residence on Craigmillar Avenue in St. John's. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Police are back at the scene of a previous homicide investigation in St. John's after receiving reports of shots fired at a home on Craigmillar Avenue early Friday morning.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers were at 40 Craigmillar Ave. on Friday, a house investigated in connection with the shooting of shooting of James Cody, 47, in July. Police would not confirm is the house was of interest in Friday's shooting.

In a press release early Friday afternoon, the RNC said officers responded reports shortly before 6 a.m. of shots fired at a residence on Craigmillar Avenue and were investigating a weapons offence. Police did not confirm 40 Craigmillar was connected to those reports, but said there were no injuries.

On July 5, Cody was found dead on the pavement on the west end St. John's street. Footage obtained by CBC News from a nearby street captured five gunshots at 4:09 a.m. that day. Three days later, according to police court filings, investigators seized a KelTec P-11 9mm Luger handgun on a street behind Craigmillar.

Holes can been seen in the siding of 40 Craigmillar Ave. Friday. Police say there were no injuries. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The RNC's forensic identification services were on Craigmillar on Friday, and the RNC says its criminal investigation division is investigating. Friday's press release says the incident is not believed to be a random attack.

Both Cody and the owner of 40 Craigmillar Ave., Kurt Churchill, have past charges accusing them of links to drug trafficking. In July, lead RNC investigator Supt. Tom Warren said there was no information to suggest the homicide was linked to the drug trade or any other past crimes.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador