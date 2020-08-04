Boats, motor stolen from showroom floor at Mount Pearl business

Four boats were stolen during a break-in at Atlantic Recreation in Mount Pearl last Thursday. A Yamaha WaveRunner, motor and two trailers were also stolen. (Paul Morgan/Google Maps)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating a break-in at Atlantic Recreation in Mount Pearl that resulted in several boats being taken from the showroom floor.

According to a news release from the RNC, police determined a group of people got inside the boat and powersport shop Thursday morning and stole multiple Yamaha watercraft — including four boats and a WaveRunner — a motor and two trailers.

CBC News has contacted Atlantic Recreation for more information.

Police are asking anyone who may have security or dashcam video in the early hours of July 30 in the area of Corey King Drive in Mount Pearl to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.