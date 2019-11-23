RNC investigating early morning shooting at St. John's home

RNC officers and its Tactics and Rescue Unit responded to Carlow Place in St. John's around 4 a.m. Saturday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

A man involved in an incident in St. John's Saturday morning was found to have "an injury consistent with a gun shot," according to police.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Media Relations Officer Const. James Cadigan told CBC that officers, as well as the force's Tactics and Rescue Unit, responded to a home on Carlow Place.

Police had received a call around 4 a.m. that a man was injured in the home and a firearm may have been involved.

Police say an incident happened in this Carlow Place home on Saturday morning. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The RNC said the victim was taken to hospital, was treated and released.

Cadigan said everyone else in the home exited safely and those involved in the incident are known to each other.

The RNC did not confirm to CBC News if any arrests had been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Yellow police tape crosses a window of a residence on Carlow Place Saturday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador