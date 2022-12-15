RNC investigating more shots fired in C.B.S.

Police say shots were fired at a home on Uplands Road in Conception Bay South on Tuesday but aren't saying if it's the same home where someone was shot in September.

The latest shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Police believe it was targeted.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said no injuries were reported but the house was struck by several bullets. A white, four-door sedan was seen leaving the area around the time of the shots, police say.

Investigators are looking for anyone with home security or dashcam video that may be relevant.

Tuesday's incident came six days after police reported an "incident involving a firearm" on Pettens Road in Conception Bay South. Residents were told to shelter in place around 10:45 a.m.

One man was taken to hospital, and a man with a long history of violent offences was taken into custody on charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, choking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a release order. He was denied bail earlier this week.

In September, Uplands Road was the starting point of a chaotic manhunt for a person believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police say Matthew Fowler, 31, shot a man at a house on Uplands Road around 10:25 a.m. on Sept. 22, then proceeded to nearby Greeleytown Road and shot someone else. He was eventually arrested on St. Thomas Line, after police deployed a spike strip to stop the car he was driving.

Fowler is still in custody, with a preliminary inquiry scheduled to begin Feb. 13.

