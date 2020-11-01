RNC investigating early morning stabbing on George Street

The RNC is investigating an overnight stabbing on George Street that occurred early Sunday morning. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

Police are investigating a stabbing on George Street that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Sunday, police were at the scene on George Street at 12:45 a.m., following reports of an assault.

Prior to police arriving, an injured man left the area in a taxi on his own accord and travelled to hospital. The man remains in stable condition, police say.

The stabbing is believed to have taken place between Williams Lane and the George Street event stage between 12:30 and 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe there was a large crowd in the area at the time, and are asking anyone who may have cell phone video of the incident to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

The RNC said no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.