As the RNC investigates overnight armed robberies, the RCMP says violent crime has increased

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating an armed robbery at the Subway restaurant on Water Street in downtown St. John's. (Google Maps)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating two armed robberies and an attempted armed robbery, all of which occurred Monday evening through to the early hours of Tuesday morning in the St. John's area.

In a media release, the RNC received a call shortly after 7 p.m. that said a man wearing a grey hoodie, a blue surgical mask and blue jeans entered the Subway restaurant on Water Street in downtown St. John's and demanded money. Police say the man fled the area, heading east on Water Street.

A few hours later, at 10:27 p.m., the RNC responded to an armed robbery at the Laurie Club on Hamilton Avenue in St. John's. The RNC said customers in the club stated a man, believed to be in his 30s, entered the business wearing a medical mask and carrying a sawed-off shotgun.

The man left in a two-door, dark-coloured car and was wearing a red hat and reflective jacket, according to police.

Lastly, shortly after midnight RNC officers responded to an attempted armed robbery at the S.S. Meigle Lounge in Conception Bay South.

Customers of the Laurier Club in St. John's say a man entered the business with a sawed-off shotgun Monday night. (Bailey White/CBC)

The RNC said the same suspect from the Laurie Club armed robbery, approached the door of the lounge and attempted to gain entry but the door was locked.

The man was dressed in the same clothing as the person in the Laurie Club armed robbery, wearing a red hat and reflective jacket and carrying a sawed-off shotgun, say police.

The RNC said the man didn't gain entry to the business but shot at the lock of the door before leaving in a dark-coloured four-door car.

All incidents are under investigation, say police.

The RCMP, meanwhile, say there's an increase in violent crime in its patrolled areas.

The RNC is investigating an attempted armed robbery at the S.S. Meigle Lounge in Conception Bay South. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"We're certainly seeing that trend in certain areas of the province that we have a number of more violent types of crime," said RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland.

"And we're certainly looking at all those statistics continually to see where we need to change our resources, allocate what we can, do the best we can to serve the communities we police in."

On Tuesday, the RCMP said it's investigating a break-in and theft at Freeman Crewe Ltd. General Store in Hermitage.

The RCMP said the incident happened around 4 a.m. on Jan. 22.

Harbour Breton RCMP said the window of the front door was smashed and a number of items were stolen, including cash, a cash register and cigarettes.

The RCMP said a dark-coloured car was seen in the area at the time of the break-in.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador