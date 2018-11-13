Man says 67-year-old father robbed, assaulted in his St. John's taxi

Rod Matthews says his 67-year-old father is "extremely shaken up" after he was allegedly robbed and assaulted in the taxi he drives early Tuesday morning.

Matthews said his father was out driving his City Wide taxi — a van — and took a call in the Cornwall Crescent area, at about 5:30 a.m. in the west end of St. John's.

A "young fella" got in the sliding door of the van and behind his father, he said, and "basically held my father with what seemed to be a gun," adding that his father wasn't completely sure if a gun or a weapon was involved.

"After the man basically commits the crime and stole the money from him, he had to hit him twice."

He said the alleged assault "split his [father's] earlobe."

"He's a 67-year-old man with diabetes," he said. "First time in 25 years he said anything remotely happened along these lines."

His father went to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary after the assault, he said, and will then head to St. Clare's to be checked out.

He said because the person got into the van behind his father, his dad was unable to get a good look at them, but the van did have a dashcam.

Dad will likely keep driving a cab

His father isn't usually afraid for his safety when he drives the van, he said, and wasn't apprehensive when he picked up the person.

"I guess like anything else it was just another fare like any other day to him. And you never expect something like this to happen in a million years to anybody, especially someone so close."

He does think he will go back to driving a cab, but perhaps not at night anymore.

"He's a stubborn old man," he said. "He will go back."

The RNC confirmed to CBC News that they are investigating the incident.

With files from Fred Hutton

